Warrington Wolves hammer Hull FC following highly-controversial red card as Catalans Dragons thrash London Broncos

THERE were two Super League fixtures tonight that took place as Warrington Wolves hosted Hull FC and Catalans Dragons travelled to London Broncos.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Danny Walker grabbed the first try of the night on five minutes, scampering over from dummy-half after a sustained spell of pressure on the Hull line. Josh Thewlis converted to make it 6-0.

The Wolves almost had another moments later when Lachlan Fitzgibbon won the race to a Josh Drinkwater kick, only for the former to knock the ball on over the line.

FC, however, hit back with Lewis Martin going in at the corner just after the midway point in the first-half. Darnell McIntosh converted to level the scores at 6-6.

But things went quickly south for the Black and Whites with Fa’amanu sent off harshly for head contact on Warrington’s Ben Currie. Thewlis knocked over the resulting penalty for an 8-6 lead at the break.

There was controversy following half-time as well, with Warrington awarded a penalty try for a high tackle from Tex Hoy on Matty Ashton as the latter went to score in the corner. Thewlis again converted to make it 14-6.

However, the visitors were back once more on 49 minutes when Jack Walker picked up a ricocheted kick to dive over. McIntosh couldn’t convert though as Warrington still led 14-10.

Sam Burgess’ side extended their lead to ten points once more just before the hour when another Sam – this time Powell – scampered over from acting half. Thewlis converted for a 20-10 lead.

And Thewlis added another two points from the boot when Max Wood was taken out late before Toby King dotted down on 62 minutes. Thewlis’ missed conversion meant the Wolves led 28-10.

Powell was sinbinned moments later for a high tackle on Walker but that didn’t stop the hosts registering two final tries through James Harrison following a superb Fitzgibbon break and Connor Wrench. Thewlis couldn’t convert as the hosts secured a 36-10 win.

London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons

Catalans began the brighter of the two sides, Theo Fages going over for his try in Dragons’ colours inside just two minutes. Arthur Mourgue couldn’t convert as the visitors led 4-0.

That lead was almost doubled when Arthur Romano went over, only for the video referee to rule the four-pointer out. It didn’t take long for the Dragons to extend their lead though with Tariq Sims dotting down for his first Catalans try. This time Mourgue converted for a 10-0 lead.

Fages went over again on the half-hour with Mourgue once more converting to make it 16-0 to the French side at half-time.

Sims grabbed his second immediately after the break with Mourgue converting for a 22-0 lead before Jayden Nikorima grabbed his own four-pointer to make it 28-0.

Julian Bousquet added another on 70 minutes with Mourgue converting to round the scoring off at 34-0.

