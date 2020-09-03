Featherstone sign young Leeds Rhinos talent

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of young Leeds Rhinos talent Harvey Spence.

The halfback has joined the club on a one-year deal after impressing for Featherstone in a pre-season friendly with York.

At Headingley, he played for the Rhinos in the 2018 Academy Grand Final and upon joining Fev he said:

“I’m really happy to have signed for Featherstone Rovers next year and I can’t wait to get going. It’s been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to starting pre-season and getting back on the training field.

“Having spoken to James Webster, I’m excited about next season and ready to work hard and take any opportunity that comes my way in 2021.”