Featherstone snap up Swinton ace

Featherstone have signed Swinton Lions star Frankie Halton, TotalRL understands.

Halton, 24, is believed to have put pen to paper on a deal with the high-flying Championship club.

The back-rower joined Swinton ahead of the 2019 season and played 24 games last season.

His performances earned him selection for Ireland in last year’s World Cup Qualifiers, playing in their victory over Italy.

Halton scored twice for Swinton in five games before the season lockdown.

Rovers are at work to recruit for next season, regardless of the status of this season.

Meanwhile, Halton will be the third player to leave the club at the end of the season, with Rochdale confirming they have signed Lions duo Rob Fairclough and Gavin Bennion.