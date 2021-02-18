Feki’s cruel injury blow

Castleford Tigers have released a statement confirming that their winger Sosaia Feki has suffered another injury blow that is likely to keep him out for all or most of the season.

Feki has ruptured his Achilles tendon in training. It is the third injury blow he has suffered since joining the Tigers on a three-year contract from the NRL’s Cronulla Sharks before the start of the 2020 season. Prior to the start of last season he ruptured a calf muscle, which kept him out of all Castleford’s matches prior to the March lockdown, and when he returned he played one game in the Challenge Cup against Hull FC in September and he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the season.

The Castleford statement said? “Castleford Tigers regrettably announce that Sosaia Feki has suffered an injury during the 2021 pre-season.

“Feki had been training with the Tigers getting ready for the 2021 Betfred Super League campaign when he ruptured his Achilles tendon.

“We will provide a further update in due course.”

One of the Tigers’ other wingers, James Clare is currently recovering from a close-season knee operation, leaving coach Daryl Powell with just two recognised wingers – Derrell Olpherts and Greg Eden – going into the new season.