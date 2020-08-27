Festival of World Cups postponed

The Festival of World Cups has been postponed.

The event, which would have seen three events; men’s student, men’s defence forces and a women’s emerging nations tournament take place, was due to take place in June and July 2021.

But after talks with International Rugby League and World Cup organisers, the decision has been made to postpone the event.

“It is unfortunate but understandable that member nations are unable to fully commit to these competitions at this stage,” IRL CEO Nigel Wood said.

“There is such a degree of uncertainty in the selection of squads and their fund-raising efforts that it makes sense to move the events to a time when there will, be greater clarity. In addition, the organisers were being asked to make firm commitments to arrangements which they could not guarantee.”

World Cup chief executive Jon Dutton added: “Clearly we are disappointed that the Festival of World Cups will not be able to go ahead as planned in 2021. We look forward to future plans being made that will support these tournaments to take place and enable the on-going development of international Rugby League.

“As the Rugby League World Cup 2021 we are still committed to delivering the Masters International event, in Newcastle, and Physical Disability Rugby League event, in Warrington, in October 2021 as part of our wider programme.”

There is no revised date currently in place.