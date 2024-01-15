Fijian international Joe Lovodua explains Hull FC exit and surprise move to Doncaster

JOE LOVODUA has explained his exit from Hull FC after two years at the club – and why he joined newly-promoted Championship side Doncaster.

The Dons enjoyed a tremendous 2023 League One season, winning the play-off final against North Wales Crusaders.

And since then, the South Yorkshire club has recruited a number of players with Super League and Championship experience, including Lovodua as well as ex-Castleford Tigers pair Alex Sutcliffe and Suaia Matagi.

Now Lovodua has explained why his time at Hull came to an end and what made him make the surprise switch to the Dons.

“I was coming to the end of my contract with Hull FC and I didn’t really have that many people offering contracts for me next year,” Lovodua told Doncaster’s YouTube channel.

“Then I sort of reached out to Carl (Hall, Doncaster’s chief executive), because I knew you guys were coming up, to see if I could perform for you guys and one conversation led to another.

“It’s been positive ever since I can’t wait to get amongst it with the lads.”

Lovodua is expecting a tough baptism of fire in Doncaster’s first season back in the second tier.

“I think a lot of the players in the team have got experience, whether they’ve played in Super League or the Championship before. I’m expecting physical games, I think the competition is a tough competition to come into.

“No doubt everyone will be looking at us as we’ve just come up from League One but I think the boys are up for the challenge.”

