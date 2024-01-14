Sky Sports reveal TV broadcast details for opening two Super League rounds in unprecedented new schedule

SKY SPORTS have revealed the TV broadcast details for the opening two rounds of Super League in the new, unprecedented scheduling.

Super League, for the first time ever, will have all games broadcast live with Sky Sports taking up the mantle for the vast majority of fixtures with the BBC set to strike a deal for 12 fixtures in 2024.

Now Sky have produced their schedule for February with the action kicking off on Thursday 15 February when Hull KR travel to bitter rivals Hull FC on the Main Event channel.

Wind the clock forward to Friday 16 February and Leeds Rhinos’ home game against Salford Red Devils (Arena), St Helens’ clash against London Broncos (Action) and Leigh Leopards’ fixture with Huddersfield Giants (Mix) will all kick-off at 8pm.

On to Saturday and Wigan Warriors’ away fixture at Castleford Tigers will be covered by Sky Sports Main Event before Sky Sports Arena takes charge of Catalans Dragons’ clash against Warrington Wolves later in the evening.

Round One and Two Super League:

Thursday 15th February

Hull FC vs Hull KR (Main Event) – 8pm kick-off

Friday 16th February

Leeds Rhinos vs Salford Red Devils (Arena) – 8pm kick-off

St Helens vs London Broncos (Action) – 8pm kick-off

Leigh Leopards vs Huddersfield Giants (Mix) – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 17th February

Castleford Tigers vs Wigan Warriors (Main Event) – 3pm kick-off

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (Arena) – 5.30pm kick-off

Thursday 22nd February

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (Main Event) – 8pm kick-off

Friday 23rd February

London Broncos vs Catalans Dragons (Action) – 8pm kick-off

Warrington Wolves vs Hull Fc (Arena) – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 24th February

Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (Arena) 5.30pm kick-off

Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers (Arena) – 8pm kick-off

Sunday 25th February

Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (Arena) – 3pm kick-off

