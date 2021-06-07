Finalists play waiting game over Wembley tickets

THE 1895 Cup final between Featherstone and York will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Challenge Cup final between Castleford and St Helens at Wembley on Saturday, July 17.

Rovers and the Knights will go head to head at midday, with the Tigers versus Saints clash kicking-off at 3pm.

It’s a change from 2019, the last time the 1895 Cup took place, when Sheffield beat Widnes at Wembley after Warrington had defeated St Helens in the Challenge Cup final.

Featherstone will be making their first visit to Wembley since 1983 and York since 1931.

The RFL have agreed with the four Wembley-bound clubs to delay putting tickets back on sale to supporters until there is more clarity regarding step four of the government roadmap out of lockdown, and therefore the number of spectators allowed inside the national stadium.

A government announcement is scheduled next Monday (June 14), seven days ahead of the June 21 date identified as the earliest possible for the fourth and final stage of unlocking.

Mark Foster, the RFL’s chief commercial officer, said: “We know there will be significant demand for Wembley tickets from each of the four clubs and that this delay will be frustrating.

“However, as with other sports preparing to stage major events in the weeks following June 21, we have agreed with the clubs that it is more sensible to wait until we have more information about how many fans will be able to attend.

“We have some breathing space with six weeks until the final, but we will continue working behind the scenes with the government and Wembley, as we have been doing for some time, to maximise our capacity on July 17 – and to put tickets back on sale as soon as possible.

“We have deliberately held back a good proportion of tickets even for a limited capacity to ensure that supporters of the four clubs involved will be able to attend.”

