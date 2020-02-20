Five Championship players banned

The latest round of Championship disciplinary cases have seen five players banned.

Widnes’ Josh Wilde has received a two-match ban following a dangerous contact charge in what is the most severe suspension.

Four other players have received one-game bans. Toulouse’s Harrison Hanson has received a Grade B, one-match ban for contact with the head, while Halifax’s Ed Barber and Whitehaven’s Sam Forrester have been given one-match suspensions for trips.

Dom Speakman, who was sent off for Dewsbury in their win over Halifax, has also been banned for striking offences, but Scott Grix has escaped suspension despite being red carded in the same incident, despite being charged for Grade A punching.