Five early, bold predictions for the 2024 Super League season

PRE-SEASON has begun for the majority of Super League sides ahead of the 2024 season as all 12 clubs look to build on previous years.

Of course, there are still three months until the new season begins in February with potential injuries and new signings still yet to be uncovered.

Moving forward to 2024, there will be numerous twists and turns throughout the year, but what five bold predictions can be made right now in November?

Wigan Warriors to win the treble

There have only been three winners of the treble in the Super League era – Bradford Bulls, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos. But, the time is nigh for Wigan Warriors to join that elusive club. It’s an outlandish statement but the Warriors won the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final in 2023 and made the semi-final of the Challenge Cup. However, with an even greater depth of talent within their squad for 2024, it isn’t unreasonable to predict Wigan to win it all next season. Head coach Matt Peet is another year experienced whilst new signings such as Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming and Adam Keighran can help the Warriors somehow improve on 2023.

Leeds Rhinos will finish top four

Leeds were bad in 2023, finishing outside the Super League play-offs despite making it all the way to the Grand Final in 2022. There was, however, a great deal of turnover throughout last season and injuries to key players didn’t exactly help proceedings. Head coach Rohan Smith has more than sorted his roster out, he has improved across the board with new recruits Lachie Miller, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Paul Momirovski all ready to take Leeds to the next level. Meanwhile, the current crop of youngsters at Headingley is rated as the best since the ‘Golden Generation’.

Hull KR will make the Grand Final

Yes, Wigan are being tipped to win the Super League Grand Final, but Hull KR will be their opponents at the showpiece event at Old Trafford in 2024. The East Yorkshire club have been steadily improving year on year and, under new head coach Willie Peters, made the Challenge Cup Final last season. Though they didn’t win that fixture, Rovers appear like a club ready to challenge the big boys both on and off the field. That challenge will include making it all the way to the Grand Final next season with new recruits Peta Hiku, Niall Evalds, Kelepi Tanginoa and Jai Whitbread ready to lead the line.

London Broncos won’t win as many games as Wakefield in 2023

Wakefield Trinity won just four Super League games in the 2023 season, but London have barely got a team together as things stand for 2024. They have made five signings as things stand in the shape of Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey, Rhys Kennedy, James Meadows and Gideon Boafo but others such as Dean Whare and Paul Ulberg have exited. Add into the mix that the Broncos players won’t all be full-time and it could be a very difficult season for the capital club back in the big time. London have retained the likes of Alex Walker, Dean Parata and Ethan Natoli, but that might not yield four wins.

Sam Burgess will steer Warrington to the play-offs

Sam Burgess has been given his first professional head coaching job at the helm of the Warrington Wolves for 2024 in what is a huge gamble from the Cheshire club. However, Burgess’ reputation will command the utmost respect and inspiration from the Warrington players so expect to see a massive transformation in attitude for the entirety of the season. Yes, the Wolves did qualify for the 2023 Super League play-offs, but they had an incredible start before faltering towards the end. It will be up to Burgess to steer that ship more comfortably into the top six – something which he can do.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.