Ex-St Helens and NRL stalwart James Graham names “the best player that Super League has ever seen”

EX-ST HELENS and NRL stalwart, James Graham, has named the “best player that Super League has ever seen” on his own podcast.

Graham, whose nicknamed ‘Jammer’, was speaking on his own The Bye Round podcast about potential Immortals in Super League.

The NRL, of course, already has an Immortals list with 13 of the best players to ever star in the competition Down Under.

Whilst Super League doesn’t have that, Graham believes that the recently retired James Roby would walk on to such a list.

“The best player that Super League has ever seen is James Roby and I don’t think that is up for debate,” Graham said on his podcast, with the 38-year-old also giving honourable mentions to Sam Burgess and Ellery Hanley.

During his career, Roby won six Super League titles, eight League Leaders’ Shields, four Challenge Cups, and two World Club Challenge trophies.

He retired at the age of 37 after making a record number of 551 appearances for St Helens, having overtaken Kel Coslett, who held the record for 47 years, in May this year.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.