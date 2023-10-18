Five first-team staff members exit Castleford Tigers following 2023 Super League season

FIVE first-team staff members have left Castleford Tigers following the 2023 Super League season.

The Tigers’ struggles in 2023 were well documented, with the West Yorkshire club finishing second bottom with just six wins all year.

Three head coaches later and now Castleford have their new head coach and assistant coach in the shape of Craig Lingard and Danny McGuire.

And there will be a new-look backroom staff as well with the Tigers parting ways with five members of that previous group:

Matty Crowther- Head Physio

Alex Fishwick- Assistant Physio

Danny Blundell- Analyst

Jordan Fentiman- Academy Strength & Conditioning and First Team GPS

Andy Senior- Masseur

In a statement released yesterday, the club said: “Castleford Tigers would like to thank the members of the first team staff who will be departing the club.

“First and foremost, Thank you to Danny Ward and Dane Dorahy. Both of them took the job on very short notice, with Danny travelling up from London, and Dane travelling from Sydney, Australia. They were tasked with keeping the club in the Super League and managed that by winning 2 of the last 6 league games with a win away at Wakefield and at home against Hull FC. The club would like to place on record their gratitude for all their hard work.

“Along with Danny and Dane, five other members of the backroom staff will be moving on to pastures new. Some of them have been at the Tigers for a number of years like Matty Crowther, while other have been with the club for a shorter period, but their hard work has not gone unnoticed.

“The club would like to thank all of those for their efforts at the club. The Fords have now recruited for all the vacant positions and will announce the new look backroom staff later in the week.”

