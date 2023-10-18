All of the staggering viewing figures for the ten Channel 4 Super League games in 2023

CHANNEL 4 has taken the sport of rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport back in 2022.
Since then, 17 games have taken place over the 18-month period so far, with ten being broadcast in 2022 and seven so far in 2023.
Those seven have all recorded impressive viewing figures, with those numbers now revealed exclusively by League Express:
World Club Challenge 2023
Penrith Panthers vs St Helens
Saturday 18th February
Average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers
Round 1 2023
Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors
Saturday 18th February
Average of 379,000 viewers
Round 2 2023
Castleford Tigers vs St Helens
Sunday 26th February
Average of 239,000 viewers
Round 6 2023
Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons
Saturday 25th March
Average of 312,000 viewers
Round 7 2023
Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC
Saturday 1st April
Average of 219,000 viewers
Round 12 2023
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Saturday 13th May
Average of 217,000 viewers
Round 20 2023
Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards
Saturday 29th July
Average of 158,000 viewers
Round 25 2023
Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves
Sunday 10th September
Average of 184,000 viewers
Play-off eliminator 2023
St Helens vs Warrington Wolves
Saturday 30th September
Average of 123,000 viewers
Semi-final play-off 2023
Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR
Saturday 7th October
Average of 105,000 viewers
