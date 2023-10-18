All of the staggering viewing figures for the ten Channel 4 Super League games in 2023

CHANNEL 4 has taken the sport of rugby league by storm since signing a two-year deal with the sport back in 2022.

Since then, 17 games have taken place over the 18-month period so far, with ten being broadcast in 2022 and seven so far in 2023.

Those seven have all recorded impressive viewing figures, with those numbers now revealed exclusively by League Express:

World Club Challenge 2023

Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

Saturday 18th February

Average of 226,000 Channel 4 viewers

Round 1 2023

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Saturday 18th February

Average of 379,000 viewers

Round 2 2023

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Sunday 26th February

Average of 239,000 viewers

Round 6 2023

Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons

Saturday 25th March

Average of 312,000 viewers

Round 7 2023

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 1st April

Average of 219,000 viewers

Round 12 2023

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

Saturday 13th May

Average of 217,000 viewers

Round 20 2023

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

Saturday 29th July

Average of 158,000 viewers

Round 25 2023

Salford Red Devils vs Warrington Wolves

Sunday 10th September

Average of 184,000 viewers

Play-off eliminator 2023

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves

Saturday 30th September

Average of 123,000 viewers

Semi-final play-off 2023

Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR

Saturday 7th October

Average of 105,000 viewers

