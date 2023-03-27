Five potential targets for Warrington Wolves with Thomas Mikaele set to leave Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES forward Thomas Mikaele is set to depart the Super League sooner rather than later with his family homesick.

Mikaele has made quite the impression at the Cheshire club since moving to the Halliwell Jones Stadium midway through 2022.

However, with his imminent departure expected, who could Warrington look to sign to replace the barnstorming forward with a quota spot now freed up?

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Out of contract at the end of 2023, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could be allowed to leave early by the Sydney Roosters, as was potentially touted at the beginning of the season. In the barnstorming mould of Mikaele with a lot more experience at the highest domestic and international level, the addition of Waerea-Hargreaves would send a message out to the rest of Super League that Warrington are here to stay at the top of the table. A wise New Zealand international, the 34-year-old could help with the development of the younger Wolves’ forwards too.

Dean Whare

At 33 years old, the signing of Dean Whare would be a mere stop-gap whilst Connor Wrench recovers from his devastating ACL injury. Stefan Ratchford is cemented in one centre spot, but Peter Mata’utia played halfback in the win over Castleford due to the absence of Josh Drinkwater. Greg Minikin slotted in but to have someone as experienced as Whare out wide could offer both an exciting defensive and attacking character out wide. Plus, on a short-term deal, it would ensure the ex-Penrith man would fight to earn a new deal. Currently in France with Pia, the French Elite One season ends in a number of weeks.

Steven Marsters

Back in February, Cook Islands international Steven Marsters was linked with a move to the Catalans Dragons. That fell through, but the 23-year-old is still without a club and still with a point to prove. Having last played in the NRL in 2021 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, it could potentially take some time for Marsters to get up to speed, however, the hunger and desire would surely be there given his professional rugby league career currently hangs in the balance. Fleet-footed with an eye for the try-line, the centre/winger would offer another outlet out wide.

Luke Thompson

Could Luke Thompson head home to the UK? Having signed a three-year deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs back in 2020, his deal runs out at the end of 2023. And with no sign of a potential extension on the horizon at Belmore, it wouldn’t be the most surprising transfer ever. In March last year, Thompson admitted that a return to Super League was an option, but it would likely be on a massive cut given the fact that his Canterbury contract stands at around $800,000 (or £432,000). Bringing in Thompson would still leave the Wolves with a quota space to fill.

Oliver Gildart

Another Englishman who could help consolidate Warrington’s place at the top of Super League is Oliver Gildart. Having signed a short-term deal with The Dolphins for 2023 after enduring a difficult time with Wests Tigers, the England international is still finding game time tough under Wayne Bennett. His agent, Sam Ayoub previously hinted to League Express that there is great interest from the UK to bring the 26-year-old back to these shores for next season.

“Whenever players are linked, the only people that can tell the truth is those that write about it,” Ayoub told League Express.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’d like to see how the season pans out before he looks too far ahead.

“That being said, there hasn’t been a shortage of enquiries from Super League clubs about his return and nor shouldn’t there be – he’s a quality international and hopefully he will get that to level again soon.”