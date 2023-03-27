Wakefield Trinity’s brilliant stadium progress continues as Super League club remains on target

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S new stand is set to be a thing of beauty once completed.

Belle Vue, Wakefield’s home since the creation of the Northern Rugby Football Union, is in the stages of being redeveloped – and it doesn’t half look impressive.

Whilst most of the attention since the beginning of the Super League has been on Wakefield’s pitch, with the likes of Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara complaining about the surface, the incredible work on the East Stand has largely been put on the backburner.

Meanwhile, the North Stand has been rejuvenated with new white terracing looking the part, especially under the bright cacophony of light being dished out by the new floodlights whilst there is a brand new big screen.

The club remains on target for an August finish which, when considering the work only started last June, is quite remarkable.

As is obvious from the pictures below, the East Stand will be going the whole way across with the last part of the seating area having to be concluded later due to that space being needed to bring forwards the crane for the main structure.