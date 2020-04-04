Five TikToks by rugby league stars for you to master this weekend

Rugby League has been suspended for a couple of weeks now, and many of us are beginning to become bored staring at replays of memorable games from the past, but with the competitions halted indefinitely due to the concerning COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, some major stars in Super League have resorted to other entertainment, such as TikTok.

What is TikTok?

TikTok is video-sharing service, which originated in China, used to create short dances or express talents in any form. It has taken over the world by storm in recent weeks, largely due to the majority of society obeying government advice to isolate, with a number of popular Super League names, including Jackson Hastings, Konrad Hurrell and Toby King, all joining the ever-growing platform.

1) Konrad Hurrell (@khurrell8)

The Tongan powerhouse has become a fan favourite across Super League both on and off the field, with his unique character and personality inspiring others around the passionate community. He’s no different on TikTok, busting moves regularly in order to make people’s days, and we have picked out one of his dances in particular.

Uploaded almost a month ago, Hurrell, alongside two others, perform a well-fabricated dance to ‘Say So’ by Doja Cat, one which may look easy but we promise you it isn’t!

2) Kotoni Staggs (@kotonistaggs)

Australia’s NRL competition has also been postponed, alongside similar isolation measures being enforced with authority, meaning a number of top talent down under have signed up to the application. One of these is Brisbane Broncos’ Kotoni Staggs, a centre who burst onto the NRL scene last year, scoring a try in his debut against Melbourne Storm.

The below dance is one of the most popular on TikTok which means it should be one of the easiest, right? This is a challenging one, and we commend every single person who attempts this!

3) Adam Tangata (@adzytangata)

The trend is beginning to get a foothold outside the main divisions, with some players occupying any spare time by learning some dances with families. Adam Tangata, although at loan with Wakefield, is contractually signed to Halifax, and has been hard at ‘work’ learning the moves on TikTok. He may have a family, but we have picked out an individual effort of his, which uses the recent chart-topping hit ‘Blinding Lights’ by The Weeknd.

We promise that this one is slightly easier than the others, so fans can learn this within mere minutes!

4) Peter Mata’utia (@petematautia)

Our fourth chosen ‘TikToker’ is from Yorkshire, and comes in the form of Samoan International Peter Mata’utia. This dance was recorded by the Tigers star prior to the coronavirus outbreak, but is still one of the most used dances on the platform.

If you (or your relatives) need to be entertained, Peter has posted a wide variety of unique TikToks which can almost guarantee will brighten your mood in these tough and unprecedented times.

5) Sitaleki Akauola (@sitaleki_akauola)

Finally, we have Warrington’s bulldozing forward Sitaleki Akauola with his partner Reanne, using the song ‘Nonstop’ by Drake.

This is not a dance, and requires minimal skill to perform! It involves two people dressing as normal and then switching clothes at an imaginary flip of a switch, which results in some hilarious viewing!

You can see the example from Akauola, alongside many other posts, below.

We would love to see some families across the Rugby League community replicate some of the above dances, and will post some of the best ones on the official League Express Twitter page (@LeagueExpress). Tag is in your efforts and we’ll retweet them!