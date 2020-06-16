Former Castleford winger heads to rugby union

Former Castleford Tigers winger Garry LO has moved to rugby union.

Lo, who joined the Tigers after a prolific spell with Sheffield, has been in France for the last two years playing for Elite One side AS Carcassonne.

But he has now turned to the 15-man code after signing a deal with Sporting Club Albigeois.

He was released by Cas after he had assisted the police in an inquiry and subsequently moved to France.

Joining Sheffield in 2017, he scored a ridiculous 50 tries in 46 games, earning him a move to Super League after impressive performances in the World Cup for Papua New Guinea.

However, his time at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle was short-lived as he made just one appearance, scoring one try.

Despite the cross-code switch, PNG coach Michael Marum says he is still in contention for the nation’s rugby league side, on the basis he crosses codes again.

“If he’s on a short-term deal and returns to an International Rugby League-affiliated competition, then he’s eligible for Kumuls selection leading up the World Cup,” Marum said.

“But if he opts to remain in rugby union next year, then he is ineligible.

Cup.