Former Dewsbury Rams player Will Forsyth dies after cancer battle, aged just 24

Will Forsyth, the former Dewsbury Rams player, has died after a battle with cancer, aged just 24.

The utility back, a junior at Bradford Bulls, played for the Rams back in 2015 and played for the club in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Warrington that year.

He was a regular in the club’s reserve grade side coached by Jonathan Schofield, who paid tribute to Will in a statement released by the Rams.

He said: “Will played a big part in the team. He went about his business in a quiet way and was always professional.

“Will was a good lad to coach and he had the respect of us all, especially his team-mates.

“He was great to have around the dressing room and he will be sadly missed by everyone.”

Everyone at League Publications passes extends their condolences to Will’s family and friends.