Former England boss Wayne Bennett agrees to £1.5 million coaching deal

FORMER England head coach Wayne Bennett has agreed to a new coaching deal worth over £1.5 million – or $3 million – which will see the veteran become head coach of South Sydney Rabbitohs on a three-year deal from 2025.

Though the deal has not yet been signed, Bennett and Souths chiefs met inQueensland to thrash out a contract today, the Sydney Morning Herald has revealed.

The Rabbitohs are expected to announce the deal following the NRL’s Magic Round this weekend, the Australian publication has reported.

The Rabbitohs are currently without a head coach for 2025 following the sacking of Jason Demetriou with his assistant Ben Hornby being given the reins until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Bennett is currently number one at The Dolphins, but the veteran boss will be leaving his post as head coach with former St Helens man Kristian Woolf set to take over the reins.

Of course, Bennett helped Souths make the 2021 NRL Grand Final following a three-year spell at the club, and the Rabbitohs are keen to bring him back.

