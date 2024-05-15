Greg Eden released from Haliax Panthers immediately

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed that Greg Eden has been released from his contract with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old winger will depart the club after expressing a desire to play closer to home in this new part-time phase of his career.

Eden joined from full-time Castleford Tigers in the off season, where he spent seven years, scoring 112 tries in 122 appearances.

He has since gone on to make six appearances for the Panthers, scoring three tries but his time at The Shay is already at an end.

