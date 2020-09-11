Former England forward Harrison returns to rugby league with Barrow

Ben Harrison is back in rugby league after signing for League 1 side Barrow.

Harrison, an England an Ireland international, hasn’t played since 2016 when he had a short loan spell with Wakefield.

During his time with the Wolves, he won three Challenge Cup medals and made two Grand Final appearances.

A native Cumbrian, he made 184 Super League appearances for the Wolves between 2007 and 2015 and played three times for both Ireland and England.

He is Barrow’s latest major signing for 2021, with the club also confirming the arrivals of Shaun Lunt and Adam Walne.