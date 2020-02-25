Former Featherstone star has NRL season finished by ACL injury

Cameron King’s season has been cruelly ended before it has started after suffering an ACL injury.

King, a star performer for Featherstone Rovers last season, secured a deal with Cronulla on the back of his excellent displays in the Championship.

But he has suffered a season-long injury after twisting awkwardly in a pre-season warm-up game.

Another worrisome knee injury; Cameron King off with right knee injury. Non-contact, direction change & knee collapsing in brings concern by video for ACL/meniscus injury. Best case MCL/bone bruise but once again not good signs, fingers crossed for better than expected news pic.twitter.com/XKKV4cfdPg — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 22, 2020

“It’s still sinking in that my season is over,” King tweeted.

“It’s been hard to accept what’s happened and I’d be lying if I said I’m ok. I’m taking things 1 day at a time and determined to not let this defeat me physically or mentally.

“Thank you all for the support.”