Former Great Britain Captain Myler dies, aged 81

Frank Myler, the former Great Britain captain, has died aged 81.

Myler, a title-winning player and coach with Widnes, was the last captain of a victorious Ashes-winning Lions side, as they lost just once during the 1970 tour. He made 24 appearances for Great Britain between 1960-70.

A hall of famer with his hometown club, Widnes, Myler won the Challenge Cup with the club in 1964 before coaching the club following his playing days.

A club statement read: “Widnes Vikings are heartbroken to hear the news of Frank Myler’s passing.

“Frank led his hometown club to glory both as a player and a coach, and is also the last GB captain to lift the Ashes.

“Our thoughts go out to the Myler family at this difficult time.”