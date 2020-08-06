Former rugby league player Luke Menzies dubbed the ‘next big thing’ in WWE after impressive performance

Former rugby league player Luke Menzies saw his new career reach new heights last night – after making his first appearance on WWE TV.

Menzies, a former player for the likes of Batley, Salford and Toronto, made his WWE NXT debut in front of millions of wrestling fanatics.

Working under the name Ridge Holland, Menzies earned rave reviews for his performance in a triple threat match.

Though he didn’t win, Menzies was praised for his display and recent reports have suggested the company regard him as ‘the next big thing’.

The 32-year-old left rugby behind in 2017 and has quickly risen through the ranks.

Menzies debuted on the brand in 2018 while NXT was still streamed on the company’s own service. He has been nicknamed ‘Bother Causer’ as a result of his dominant displays.

First time seeing Ridge Holland wrestle. Very impressive. Beast of a dude. — Kevin Castle (@KevZCastle) August 6, 2020

He eventually made his way to the UK version late last year and has now landed in the limelight again back in America, with Menzies based out in Orlando, Florida.