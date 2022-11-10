Former Super League and NRL prop George Burgess to star in a film alongside Hollywood’s Liam Hemsworth

FORMER Super League and NRL prop forward George Burgess is set to star in a film alongside Hollywood’s Liam Hemsworth.

Burgess is currently on the hunt for a new rugby league club following his exit from the St George Illawarra Dragons and though a reunion with his twin brother, Tom, at the South Sydney Rabbitohs has been touted, such a deal has not yet come to fruition.

Instead, George will now be heading for the silver screen as the hulking forward has landed a cameo role in a new Russell Crowe film.

Burgess is currently filming on Australia’s Gold Coast with both Luke and Liam Hemsworth shooting Land of Bad, which will hit cinema screens in 2023. The film Land of Bad centres around a Delta Force team on a mission in the Philippines who are trapped without weapons, with Burgess playing Private Cooper on screen. The whole Burgess family and Russell Crowe have been close for over a decade with the four brothers Sam, Luke, George and Tom all playing for the Rabbitohs in the NRL.

George left St George after revealing he didn’t see eye to eye with head coach Anthony Griffin.