Former Widnes Vikings and Super League winger Corey Thompson finds new club

FORMER Widnes Vikings winger Corey Thompson has found a new club following his retirement from the NRL.

After over 170 games for the Gold Coast Titans, Wests Tigers and Widnes Vikings, 32-year-old Thompson has joined the Brisbane Tigers in the Queensland Cup – the club where it all started for him.

“To have the opportunity to come back to such a great club that helped me become a professional rugby league player is going to be great,” Thompson told the QRL News.

“The club has a great mix of youth and experience filled with quality players and I’m excited to work hard and meet all the boys.”

Brisbane Tigers coach Matt Church can’t wait to see Thompson back in action with the Tigers after almost a decade away from the club.

“Corey’s football journey started as an Easts Mt Gravatt junior through to Cup with the Tigers in 2012 and the start of 2013. So, to attract him back is a lovely story for him, the club and a great bookend to his career,” Church said.

“It’s safe to say that Corey had to earn everything that he achieved in his career, and he wants to use his experience to benefit our squad.

“Corey remains passionate about the game, the Tigers and will help mentor our younger players.

“Not only are we getting a great player, but we’re also getting a quality person. Corey’s energy is infectious, and I can’t wait to welcome him back in the Tigers colours and to our club.”