Former Widnes Vikings head coach reportedly interviewed for Castleford Tigers job

INTERIM Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last will be having his job interview today for the permanent head coaching role at The Jungle.

Under his tenure so far in 2023, Castleford have won two games from six with Last taking over from previous head coach Lee Radford.

A number of applicants have been interviewed for the Tigers job with Sky Sports commentators and pundits naming former Widnes Vikings boss Denis Betts as one of those interviewed by the Castleford board.

Betts, of course, led Widnes from 2010 to 2018 with the Vikings at that time being a Super League club.

Most recently, the former Wigan Warriors forward was at the helm of Newcastle Thunder as the North East side looked to become a stable Championship club from which to launch a Super League assault.

As a player, Betts made over 100 appearances for Wigan as well as earning 32 Great Britain and four England caps.

Other men that have put their foot forward for the vacant Castleford job have been former London Broncos head coach Danny Ward and former Hull KR boss Justin Morgan.