Former Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors stars linked with return to Super League

TWO former Super League stars have been linked with a return to Super League.

Last night, as Salford Red Devils hosted Castleford Tigers live on Sky Sports Arena, pundit Jon Wells revealed that former Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare and ex-Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart are being linked with a return to the northern hemisphere.

Earlier in the year, League Express revealed that both men could well make the move back to Super League for 2024, with Whare – whose season with Pia in the French Elite One Championship has ended – telling League Express: “I will put my name out there and hopefully a Super League team comes along and if not then a Championship team. I’ve always wanted to come over to England and live over there – it’s always interested me.

“Obviously with the quota spots there, I’m not sure who can afford to have an international player.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet but I want to get through the season and push my case in helping a team out over there.”

Meanwhile, League Express spoke to Gildart’s agent, Sam Ayoub, last month about a potential return to Super League with Ayoub stating: “There’s no doubt in my mind that he’d like to see how the season pans out before he looks too far ahead.

“That being said, there hasn’t been a shortage of enquiries from Super League clubs about his return and nor shouldn’t there be – he’s a quality international and hopefully he will get that to level again soon.”

It remains to be seen if either 33-year-old Whare or 26-year-old Gildart will make the move back to Super League, but neither are short of quality.