Former Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart’s return to Super League confirmed

FORMER Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart’s return to Super League has been confirmed.

A two-time Grand Final winner with Wigan Warriors, Gildart has signed a three-year deal with Hull KR.

Gildart has made 156 career appearances for Wigan Warriors, Salford Red Devils, West Tigers and Sydney Roosters, scoring 67 tries since making his Super League debut in 2015.

The Robins secured Gildart’s signature despite the former Wigan St. Patrick’s junior attracting interest from several other Super League clubs earlier this year.

Gildart debuted in August 2015 for Wigan and helped the side win the Super League Grand Final in only his 10th Super League appearance. The Hindley-born centre then helped the Warriors to secure the 2017 World Club Challenge over the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks, scoring a vital try in the win.

Following on from his first Super League title, Gildart fired Wigan to a second Grand Final title over Warrington in 2018 with an all-important assist in the 12-4 win.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters is excited to welcome Gildart to the Robins for 2024: “Oliver is a big signing for us. He’s done it all over here in England with Wigan, winning competitions and playing for England before heading over to the NRL to challenge himself in Australia.

“He’s been away for three years and further developed his game over in Australia. What appealed to me is the club is getting a quality centre in his prime years, ready to prove himself again in Super League and win trophies.

“Oliver is a fast, elusive centre that will bring some real speed to the club’s backline and x-factor to our attack. There’s no doubt Oli will come back a more developed and educated player from the NRL and pass on his knowledge to our younger players like Corey Hall.

“We want to bring winners who have played at the highest level in big games, finals and internationals. He is in line with our vision here at Hull KR and he wants to be a part of that.

Speaking on the move, Gildart cannot wait to get started: “I’m really looking forward to joining Hull KR next season. I’ve been watching the boys play and I love what they’re doing out there at the moment.

“It was a no-brainer for me. Hull KR is a big club and really pushing for that top four spot and rightly so, I think they’ve been playing some really good rugby.

“I spoke to Willie and how he likes the boys to play and it fits in with my play style. I’m looking forward to coming into the club next season and working hard with the boys.

“We’ve got a great mixture at Hull KR next year. We have some great senior players and a good bunch of young lads too for next season. Peta Hiku especially for those coming in, I’ve been watching him closely over here and he’s a great player and a great addition to the team.

“I feel like I’ve matured as a player and a person while in Australia. I’m getting older and with age, you get that experience. I’ve got to work with some amazing coaches and players so it’s been great to learn from them and take a leaf out of their book.

“I’m looking forward to coming home, playing back in the Super League and playing well for Hull KR. I’m excited.”