Luke Gale will not make Wakefield Trinity debut against Leigh Leopards at Super League’s Magic Weekend

LUKE GALE will not make his Wakefield Trinity debut against Leigh Leopards at Super League’s Magic Weekend on Sunday.

Wakefield kick off first on Sunday afternoon with head coach Mark Applegarth still searching for his first win as a head coach following 14 consecutive losses in league and cup.

In an attempt to turn around the club’s fortunes, Applegarth has brought in the likes of Jack Croft, David Fifita, Isaac Shaw and Luke Gale.

The latter, however, despite joining from the Keighley Cougars at the start of May, has yet to make his debut with Gale currently nursing an injury that will rule him out of Saturday’s clash against Leigh.

“Luke won’t be in the 21-man squad. He’s nursing a bit of a groin injury but we’re hoping it’s not too bad,” Applegarth said.

“Luke’s been helping on the coaching side with me and behind the scenes with the previous assistant coach moving on.

“He’s been doing his rehab and then helping out with that, helping out the pivots and hopefully it’s not too long before we see him.”