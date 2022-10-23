Forward Holmes cuts short Wolves stay

By DOUG THOMSON

WARRINGTON have transferred Oliver Holmes to Super League newcomers Leigh as fans wonder whether the club’s vacant overseas quota spot will soon be filled.

Ex-England backrower Holmes followed coach Daryl Powell from Castleford, for whom he played in a Grand Final and two Challenge Cup finals, to the Halliwell Jones Stadium a year ago, signing a contract until 2024.

The 30-year-old played in 24 out of 28 games this year, scoring three tries, as the Wolves finished a distant eleventh in the table, but will now continue his career at Leigh, where he represented England in the 44-6 win over France in October 2018.

Leigh have also recruited forwards quartet Jack Hughes, Matt Davis, Robbie Mulhern and Jacob Gannon, all released by Warrington.

The departure of ex-Wigan man Hughes after seven years at the Wolves means Powell, under pressure to pilot his side up the standings after making a series of signings, will be picking a new captain.

Shedding Australian loose-forward Clark, who is now plying his trade with Limoux in the French domestic competition, has created that quota space, with a new halfback to make up for the loss of Garth Widdop to Castleford an area Powell will clearly be considering.

Currently on the roster are England star George Williams, Riley Dean and Leon Hayes, the 18-year-old who made his senior bow this year and captained Lancashire to a 3-0 win over Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series.

