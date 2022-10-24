Rugby League World – Things are Hotting Up!

RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD – ISSUE 478 (NOV 22) – OUT FRIDAY 29th OCT

We’re living through turbulent, changing times. A new Monarch on the throne, a revolving door of Prime Ministers and everyone worrying about energy prices and power cuts.

In the midst of all this upheaval and uncertainty, rugby league is doing its best to stage a World Cup. It hasn’t been without its hitches, not least at the opening ceremony, but how good has it been to see the world’s best players strutting their stuff on the international stage again, after last year’s pandemic postponement!

Hosts England threw down the gauntlet at Newcastle, demolishing Samoa and indicating that Shaun Wane’s men are deadly serious about lifting the trophy for the first time since Great Britain’s triumph 50 years ago. Can they do it? We take a look at their prospects, and the likely challengers for the final inside.

Proving that even the darkest clouds can have silver linings, England Women’s star Dannielle Anderson tells us how the delay to the World Cup taking place gave her time to overcome injury and play in this year’s tournament.

Italy’s Gioele Celerino talks to us about his much-travelled playing career and the day he crossed paths with a future King.

Beyond the current World Cup, could India be a future force in rugby league? It may seem unlikely right now, but we hear from the man trying to make it happen.

On the domestic scene, Chris Thorman signs in at Newcastle Thunder and explains how he aims to revitalise the club’s fortunes, and Wigan legend Kris Radlinski takes us behind the scenes at the club he has graced both as a player and an administrator.

At grassroots level, we find out how things have changed in the National Conference League as a result of the pandemic, and how its clubs have weathered the storm.

We’ve chosen our Teams of the Year for you to argue over (or even agree with) and there’s plenty more inside to keep you entertained in between all the World Cup action whether you are watching in person or on the TV.

