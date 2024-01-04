Forward pass technology set to be rejected by NRL

THE NRL is set to reject forward pass technology for the near future.

The NRL had trialled technology in 2023 in match balls that would have seen forward passes be picked up more consistently than what is currently happening.

But despite such an innovation being widely popular with the rugby league fraternity, the NRL will not be introducing the technology for the 2024 season.

Now NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has revealed just why that is.

“This has been debated forever. It’s about the balance. We have to get the decisions right but equally the flow of the game,” Abdo told The Daily Telegraph.

“I don’t see that changing any time soon in terms of the current set up. We don’t want to tweak the rules too much. We need to respect there is a flow in the game.

“I don’t think we are going to be introducing anything soon until the point where we are not trading off the continuity of the game.”

As things stand, neither the bunker in the NRL nor video referees in Super League can rule on forward passes.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.