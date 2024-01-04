Kevin Sinfield set to exit England Rugby Union after summer tour of Japan and New Zealand

KEVIN SINFIELD will leave his current role with England Rugby Union after the summer tour of Japan and New Zealand.

The Leeds Rhinos hero will have been defence coach for 18 months when his time with the national side comes to an end later this year, with Sinfield keen to go in a different direction following the disappointing World Cup campaign.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has explained Sinfield’s decision.

“Kevin after the World Cup had a period of reflection, like every member of the management team did,” Borthwick said.

“Kev’s decided that longer-term he’s going to head in a different direction away from the England rugby team.

“He’s going to work with the team through the Six Nations and through the summer tour.

“Ahead of the autumn series Kev will not work with the team then, he will move away from the team and in a different direction.”

Before he leaves the national set-up, the Rhinos hero will be in charge of individual skills and work with the kickers instead of being defence coach.

When asked about Sinfield’s future plans, Borthwick stated: “Not right now and Kev hasn’t told us. That’s a question you can discuss with Kev in due course.

“I’m just grateful that’s he added so much value over these 12 months and that he’s going to stay with the team for the Six Nations and the summer tour.

“Through this first 12 months, Kev’s role and what he’s added as we’ve reset the team, you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he’s done and the relationships he’s built.”

Sinfield has also been at the forefront of the battle to raise funds and awareness for research into Motor Neurone Disease after his lifelong friend and former teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease back in late 2019.

