Four added to England squad training session

ENGLAND coach Shaun Wane has invited an additional four players to take part in his Tuesday training session at Leeds Beckett University.

Huddersfield duo Matty English, above, and Jake Wardle and Leeds pair Mikolaj Oledzki and Kruise Leeming will link up with the UK-based members of the 35-strong squad named last week.

With seven players in Australia and several more nursing injuries, Wane has taken the opportunity to add new faces.

The quartet will be hoping to strengthen their case for England Knights or even senior squad selection later in the year.

Of the four, only centre Wardle, 22, has yet to feature in an England team above Academy level.

English, 23, fellow prop Oledzki, 22, and hooker Leeming, 25, have all represented England Knights.

