French channel to show Catalans games

Catalans Dragons’ games will be shown on French TV.

The club has signed a deal with TV channel L’Equipe to show their opening four games of the season.

The channel will take Sky Sports’ feed for the four games.

Betfred Super League games in August will be shown live on French TV channel L’Equipe.

“The club would like to thank Sky Sports for its contribution to this agreement with the L’Equipe TV Channel,” said chairman Bernard Guasch.

“This is an important step in the media coverage of our club and our sport in France.

“It is a fair reward for our club after the recent on and off the field successes over the last seasons such as our win in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley or the game at the Barcelona Camp Nou last year, but also for the great squad the staff have built for the 2020 season.

“I hope that our supporters and partners understand the impact of this media coverage for our club.”