French ruled out for the season – but will return to Wigan in 2022

SIDELINED star Bevan French has told Wigan fans he’ll be back to his best next season after being ruled out for the remainder of this by a hamstring injury.

The former Parramatta back has returned to Australia to continue his rehabilitation following surgery – but only after activating a one-year contract extension.

French sustained his injury in the 17-16 Super League win at Salford last month, since when Adrian Lam’s side have suffered three straight defeats.

Wigan announced on Sunday that winger Dom Manfredi is to retire at the end of the season on medical grounds after suffering a knee injury in training.

Back in March, Australian back Jai Field was ruled out for five months with a torn hamstring sustained on his debut.

French joined Wigan midway through 2019 and has scored 26 tries in 34 games so far, making last year’s Super League Dream Team at fullback.

He missed the opening three rounds of the current league campaign, returning with two tries in the 22-12 home victory over Castleford in April.

“I’m obviously upset about my injury and the duration of it, but the silver lining is that it has allowed me to re-visit home during a very difficult time for me and my family,” he said.

“I have specific goals I would like to achieve whilst at Wigan and I have yet to do those things, which plays a role in my decision to take up my option.

“The club staff and squad members have also been very understanding of my situation at home which makes me want to re-pay the club and its fans.”

