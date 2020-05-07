French-speaking Pacific territories team applies to enter Intrust Super Cup

A team that will represent French-speaking Pacific territories has applied to enter the Intrust Super Cup from 2023.

Pacifique Teize Rugby League, which translates to Pacific 13, has applied to enter the Queensland-based competition in a bid to continue the development of the game in the territories of New Caledonia, Wallis and Futuna, French Polynesia and Vanuatu.

They have set out their aspiration to host two games in Vanuatu every year.

In a statement, they say they have taken inspiration from the PNG Hunters, who entered the competition in 2014, and Toronto Wolfpack and their rise despite being from a non-rugby league city.

Engagement Director and Vanuatu Rugby League (VRL) Board Member, Sandy Marango said: “We are looking forward to the engagement process with stakeholders and the Queensland Rugby League to meet the guidelines required for entry into the Intrust Super Cup for the 2023 season. We believe in this project and we are confident of our success.”

“As someone with a deep passion to see rugby league develop in my home country, I am proud to be a part of this process and I hope the people of Vanuatu will get behind this bid. I strongly believe Vanuatu has some wonderful rugby league players and through further development pathways I hope we can see more players playing at a very high standard which will further advance not only the Pacifique Treize cause, but also the Vanuatu national team.”