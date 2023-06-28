Friday Night Super League: Castleford set to hand debut to new signing, Brodie Croft absent, St Helens forward injury and Wigan unchanged

THERE are four games taking place on Friday night in the Super League.

The live Sky Sports game sees Leigh Leopards take on Hull KR whilst Wakefield Trinity host Salford Red Devils with the former hoping for just their second win of the season.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers travel to St Helens whilst Wigan Warriors host Huddersfield Giants. Here is the team news for all four fixtures.

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

TBA.

Hull KR’s 21-man squad

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

🚨SQUAD NEWS Brought to you by @WDHcarelink 🤝 Our 21 man squad to face @SalfordDevils on Friday. pic.twitter.com/BL5xTB8HsE — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) June 28, 2023

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

🚨 Paul Rowley has named a 20-man squad to face @WTrinityRL on Friday evening! pic.twitter.com/8kEK91SrAE — Salford Red Devils 👹 (@SalfordDevils) June 28, 2023

St Helens’ 21-man squad

⚪ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 21-man squad ahead of Friday night's home clash with @CTRLFC #COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) June 28, 2023

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

📌 Tigers squad for Saints Squad details ⤵️@GeoShieldUK • #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) June 28, 2023

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Huddersfield Giants’ 21-man squad

TBA.