Lee Radford set for shock coaching move following Castleford Tigers exit

LEE RADFORD is set for a shock coaching move following his exit from Castleford Tigers.

After departing the West Yorkshire club following three defeats at the beginning of the 2023 Super League season, Radford was touted for a move to the NRL, with the ex-Hull FC boss spotted at the competition’s Magic Weekend event.

However, he is now set to be appointed as Northampton Saints’ Defence Coach, according to City A.M.

The Saints conceded an average of over four tries per match across the 2022-23 Premiership season, with the rugby union club hoping that Radford will shore up that leaky defence.

As a rugby league coach, Radford won the Challenge Cup with Hull FC in 2016 and 2017 before taking over at Castleford ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

The West Yorkshire club narrowly missed out on a Super League play-off spot in 2022 with a last-gasp defeat to eventual Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos ending their chances.

Radford and Castleford parted ways by mutual consent just three games into the 2023 season.