Friday Night Super League: Castleford thrashed, Wigan demolished by St Helens as Leigh hold on for massive win over Hull FC

THERE were three Super League games tonight with St Helens and Wigan Warriors occupying the live Sky Sports spot.

Elsewhere, Castleford Tigers hosted Salford Red Devils and Leigh Leopards took on Hull FC.

Here is how all three games went:

St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

Saints registered the first points of the game when Joe Batchelor crashed over. Tommy Makinson’s conversion made it 6-0 after just five minutes.

After Makinson missed the chance to make it 8-0, Wigan replied through Jai Field following a brilliant Harry Smith chip. Smith converted to make it 6-6.

However, Makinson soon atoned for that error, finishing well in the corner off a scrum move before converting for a 12-6 lead.

The Warriors again hit back this time from Bevan French, but Smith couldn’t convert as Saints scored just before the break through a Jack Welsby effort. Makinson converted to make it 18-10 to Saints at half-time.

Half-time: St Helens 18-10 Wigan

Agnatius Paasi stretched Saints’ lead after the break before Welsby got over again to make it two tries in five minutes. Makinson converted both to make it 30-10 and take the game out of the Warriors’ reach.

The Saints winger was having a stormer and he crossed for his second on the hour, though his conversion went astray as Saints led 34-10.

Abbas Miski did grab a consolation score for Wigan, but they were well beaten as Smith added the conversion to round off the scoring at 34-16.

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

The first points came from the visitors and in bizarre circumstances. Marc Sneyd’s kick to the corner hit Fonua on the back of the head as he looked to be pushed off the ball by Williams. The Salford winger had the easiest run to the line with Sneyd converting for a 6-0 lead.

It was tit-for-tat in terms of unusual four-pointers. From the set off the kick-off, Tim Lafai had the ball stolen by Jason Qareqare who ran home from 40 metres out. Gareth Widdop couldn’t convert, however, as the Tigers trailed 6-4.

Widdop was in the thick of the action and his knock-on from another Sneyd kick fell straight into the arms of Williams with the ball eventually finding itself to Chris Atkin for another opportunistic try. Sneyd add the extras to make it 12-4 after 18 minutes.

It was three tries in eight minutes as Salford ran rampant down their right, this time Deon Cross stepping his way past Widdop with ease. Sneyd converted and things were made worse for Castleford with the sight of McShane leaving the field clutching his arm.

The Red Devils took just four minutes to register their fourth of the evening as more great work by the visitors’ right edge saw Ken Sio dot down in the corner. Sneyd, as ever reliable, added the conversion from the touchline for a 24-4 lead.

After a period of back-and-forth, the Tigers had a stroke of luck as the half-time hooter went with Robb slicing a kick through. It did, however, prove to be perfect for Kenny Edwards to claim and slide over. This time Widdop was on target as Castleford were down 24-10 at the break.

Half-time: Castleford 10-24 Salford

Williams grabbed his second in simple fashion off a brilliant Tim Lafai flick pass before Sio intercepted for his second. Sneyd made it 34-10 with the boot.

Lafai then crossed for a deserved score as Sneyd missed the conversion. 38-10 down, the Tigers never looked like causing Salford problems with Sam Stone sliding over with eight minutes to go to make it 42-10 and round off the scoring.

Leigh Leopards vs Hull FC

Leigh broke the deadlock on 12 minutes through Gareth O’Brien as Zak Hardaker converted before the latter added a penalty to make it 8-0.

Just after the midway point in the first-half, the Leopards had their second when Tom Briscoe went over. This time Hardaker couldn’t convert but the hosts led 12-0.

Hull did hit back through Adam Swift but Jake Clifford’s conversion went wayward before Josh Charnley grabbed a four-pointer on the half-hour. Hardaker missed the conversion, but Leigh led 16-4.

It was the Black and Whites that registered the next try just before half-time through Darnell McIntosh. Liam Sutcliffe converted as Leigh led 16-10.

Half-time: Leigh 16-10 Hull FC

Hardaker added another penalty after half-time for an 18-10 lead before Charnley grabbed his second on 52 minutes. Hardaker couldn’t convert though as Leigh led 22-10.

Back came FC once again though as Josh Griffin grabbed his fourth try in two games with Sutcliffe converting to bring the Black and Whites back to within six at 22-16.

But, this Leopards side is made of stern stuff and Joe Mellor crossed with two minutes to go to make it certain.