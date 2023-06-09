Leeds Rhinos star Jack Sinfield signs long-term Super League deal

JACK SINFIELD has agreed a new three year contract with Leeds Rhinos that will keep him at Headingley until at least the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season.

The halfback made his debut last season and is currently sitting his A level exams. He was recalled to Rohan Smith’s 21-man squad for this Sunday’s trip to Wakefield after passing the return to play protocols after a concussion suffered in his last appearance against Salford at the start of May.

Commenting on his new deal, Sinfield said, “I am really happy here and I see the Rhinos as the place I want to be. Rohan Smith and the rest of the staff have been great with me during my A Level studies. You only get one shot at your A levels and it has been really important to me that I make sure I can smash my studies and then I’m free to focus on my rugby.

“I am still young and the main thing for me is to pick up more experience where I can and learn from each opportunity. Every bit of game time I can get is going to be beneficial in the long run. I have enjoyed my time in the Reserves this year and playing alongside the other young lads who are coming through at the Rhinos.

“I feel like I am improving under Rohan and the staff, I know I need to keep working hard. I speak with Rohan regularly and have a good relationship with him. I know I need to keep pushing and I am excited about what is to come with this group of players in the years ahead. There is a really good crop of young players coming through and I think the Rhinos are in good hands,” added Sinfield.