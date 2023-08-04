Friday Night Super League: Castleford Tigers go bottom with woeful loss as youthful Hull KR thrashed by Wigan

THREE Super League games took place tonight as the race for top spot, the play-offs and top-flight survival heats up.

Whilst Warrington Wolves did battle with Catalans Dragons live on Sky Sports, there were two games not live on TV.

Here is how those two games went:

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants

It was a shaky start for the Tigers as the Giants had four repeat sets in the opening five minutes and the visitors clicked into gear on their left edge with Jake Connor supplying the final pass for Sam Halsall to cross. Olly Russell missed the conversion with Huddersfield leading 4-0.

The Tigers had a great spell of possession on the visitors’ line but failed to cross, and, Huddersfield – off the back of a dodgy six again call – struck a dagger into the Castleford hearts with Leroy Cudjoe streaking away from a suspicious-looking pass on 17 minutes. This time Russell was able to convert to make it 10-0.

Two six agains in a row helped the home side into Huddersfield’s half but steely Giants defence kept them out. After that, it was nip and tuck but Ian Watson’s men effectively made the game safe just before the break when Chris McQueen barged through soft defence. Russell couldn’t convert though with the scores remaining 14-0.

Half-time: Castleford 0-14 Huddersfield

The Tigers didn’t look like scoring all night but the Giants were in the mood to add more points and Halsall flew in at the corner for his second for the first points of the second-half just before the hour. Russell couldn’t convert again though with Huddersfield leading 18-0.

It really wasn’t a good evening for Castleford but Huddersfield didn’t break any pots either and a more in-form side would perhaps have put more points on a woeful Tigers side.

Halsall had time to complete his hat-trick just before the end with Russell missing once more, but Adam Milner was able to cross against his former side on the hooter. Russell this time converted to round off the scoring at 28-0.

Full-time: Castleford 0-28 Huddersfield

Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR

Wigan took the lead in the 11th minute as Abbas Miski following a great move that began with Jai Field setting free Toby King who, in turn, fed Miski in the corner. Harry Smith landed the touchline conversion to make it 6-0.

Miski made it two tries in the opening 23 minutes with Bevan French’s sublime break setting up the Lebanese winger once more.

Jake Wardle dotted down shortly after with the Warriors firmly in command with Smith’s conversion making it 16-0 before Miski grabbed his hat-trick on the half-hour mark. Smith couldn’t convert this time but Wigan led 20-0.

It was Toby King’s to make it onto the scoresheet as a youthful KR side simply couldn’t match Wigan’s intensity. Smith converted to make it 26-0.

That being said, Rovers kept plugging away and Jack Walker scored the visitors’ first points of the night off a Rowan Milnes kick. Milnes converted, but Wigan led 26-6 at half-time.

Half-time: Wigan 26-6 Hull KR

That merely stopped the procession with Smith himself getting in on the act straight after half-time. The halfback converted to make it 32-6.

Miski got his fourth moments later with the Warriors turning the screw as Patrick Mago got in on the act with 15 minutes to go. Smith was this time on target for a 42-6 lead.

Field himself got in on the act with a six-minute hat-trick as Wigan racked up a 58-6 lead with five minutes to go. And Marshall was still able to find time to register a deserved effort as the clock struck 79 minutes. Smith rounded off the scoring with another conversion as the Warriors ran out 64-6 winners.

Full-time: Wigan 64-6 Hull KR