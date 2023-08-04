Ian Watson on big Huddersfield Giants win, Andy Last and Castleford Tigers, why Kevin Naiqama dropped out and Adam Milner’s try against former club

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS ran out 28-0 winners at the home of the Castleford Tigers tonight in a comprehensive if sometimes patchy display.

The Giants led 14-0 at the break before piling on the points to send Castleford bottom.

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson gave his post-match reaction.

“I’m really pleased and we showed great character. We spoke about coming here fresh and starting well obviously with the motivation that Castleford would have had with the position they were in,” Watson said.

“We didn’t want to fall into the trap that Warrington did a few weeks ago and get caught out here. I thought our defensive mentality was awesome tonight and the way the boys worked for each other was smart.”

Kevin Naiqama dropped out of the side just before kick-off with Watson explaining what was wrong.

“Kevin had a back spasm, he had finished captain’s run yesterday and felt his back. He did some mobility today and felt ok, he’s gone out in warm up to try it and he said he was 60%.

“We had Esan fresh there and it was an easy swap. I thought overall he was good, I said to him ‘you don’t need to be a star.’ He always looks for the ball, he is a good player.

“He reminds me of Ricky Leutele in his first year, he is finding his feet and I think he will be great the more he plays and gets used to it. It’s a big thing coming from Australia.”

Watson also praised Jake Connor.

“I thought he was really good. He is managing his way through the tough times and he is starting to turn up in the right places now but everything good comes off our defence now.”

The Huddersfield boss felt sorry for Castleford and head coach Andy Last.

“I thought Castleford are doing it really tough, when you bring new players in they can find their feet quickly like Liam Horne but Lasty is under the pump with the team he has got.

“You look at the numbers on the team sheet and Liam Horne is wearing 45. When you have that big of a turnover it is a big ask to get the team on the same page.

“He has got to stick at it and work at his beliefs and put everything into the next game. I feel for where they are at the moment and it’s about the leaders showing a little of leadership.”

Watson also gave praise to Adam Milner who scored in the final minute against his boyhood team.

“He didn’t celebrate because obviously he loves Cas, his family haven’t come to watch the game. They wouldn’t have been too pleased but he has been sensational since he came to us.