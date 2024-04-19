Friday Night Super League: Hull FC thrashed by St Helens, Wigan demolish Castleford and Huddersfield edge Leeds

THERE were three Super League fixtures that took place tonight as Leeds Rhinos hosted Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers travelled to Wigan Warriors and St Helens took on Hull FC.

Here is how the three results went:

Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants

It was a war of attrition inside the opening quarter but it was Leeds that struck first on 16 minutes, Paul Momirovski picking up a loose ball from a Justin Sangare offload to cross. Rhyse Martin converted from the touchline to make it 6-0.

Luke Yates was sinbinned on the half-hour mark and the Rhinos took advantage of the extra man, David Fusitu’a going over on his return from injury. Martin was again on target with the boot for a 12-0 lead.

Jake Connor added a penalty on the hooter as Leeds led 12-2 at the break.

HALF-TIME: LEEDS RHINOS 12-2 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

Though behind, the Giants made the perfect start to the second-half as Esan Marsters dotted down. Connor converted from the touchline to reduce the deficit to four at 12-8.

That perfect start to the second-half continued as Elliot Wallis flew in at the corner to level the scores, but Connor’s conversion attempt hit the post as things remained 12-12.

Momirovski replied for the Rhinos shortly after with Martin making it 18-12 with the boot on 55 minutes as Jarrod O’Connor would not be stopped for a 24-12 lead.

But Huddersfield wouldn’t go away as Adam Swift managed to scramble to the corner from dummy-half but Connor couldn’t convert.

And the Giants were in the mood for blood, with Swift laying the platform for Harvey Livett to cross off superb work from Marsters but again Connor’s wayward conversion left the score with Leeds leading 24-20.

Ian Watson’s men were on fire and it was Kevin Naiqama that stepped inside to level the scores once more with ten minutes to go but again Connor missed the conversion.

But Connor was given a gimme to make it 26-24 when Lachlan Miller’s drop out couldn’t make it ten metres in the next set.

And Huddersfield settled proceedings with two minutes to go, Adam Clune running 80 metres after Naiqama had juggled an intercept. Connor still couldn’t convert with the Giants in a 30-24 lead.

FULL-TIME: LEEDS RHINOS 24-30 HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers

After Castleford’s Charbel Tasipale went off with a serious-looking knee injury, Wigan penalised the Tigers with Bevan French going over after Liam Farrell scythed through the line in the eighth minute. Adam Keighran converted for a 6-0 lead.

Incredibly, the Tigers were level midway through the first-half when Rowan Milnes picked up a loose ball and sent debutant Louis Senior away. The winger ran 80 metres as Milnes converted to level the scores at 6-6.

The Warriors finally cracked a stern Castleford defence on 34 minutes, Harry Smith chipping over the top for Liam Marshall to dot down in the corner. Keighran converted expertly from out wide to make it 12-6.

The Tigers managed to reduce the deficit on the hooter as Milnes added a penalty.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 12-8 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

All the good work done by Castleford in the first-half was undone within three minutes of the second-half when French darted through the gap to feed Ryan Hampshire under the posts. Smith this time converted for an 18-8 lead.

Hampshire was the next on the scoresheet for two tries in four minutes, following up a Marshall kick, Smith converted to make it 24-8.

Marshall himself grabbed a double just before the hour with Abbas Miski crossing on 72 minutes from a French kick. Smith added the extras to both for a 36-8 lead.

The Tigers had the last word though, Milnes chasing through his own kick. The Castleford playmaker converted as Wigan ran out 36-14 winners.

FULL-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 36-14 CASTLEFORD TIGERS

St Helens vs Hull FC

St Helens broke the deadlock on four minutes, Tommy Makinson diving over in the corner with Mark Percival converting for a 6-0 lead.

That lead was doubled when Sione Mata’utia broke through the line before offloading to Jonny Lomax on his shoulder. Percival was again on target to make it 12-0.

Waqa Blake was the next over the line for Saints as Percival made it 18-0 with the boot after 28 minutes before James Bell showed his strength to go over for a 24-0 lead at half-time.

HALF-TIME: ST HELENS 24-0 HULL FC

If Hull fans thought the start to the first-half was bad, then the second was even worse as Joe Batchelor crossed within three minutes of the second-half. Percival was again on target to make it 30-0.

Percival himself was the next over the line, though he missed his first conversion with Konrad Hurrell powering over shortly after. Percival tagged on the two for a 40-0 lead.

Curtis Sironen worsened Hull’s woes on the hour with Blake notching his second with 11 minutes to go. Jon Bennison converted both to make it 52-0.

And there was just enough time for Jack Welsby to round off the scoring in the last minute.

FULL-TIME: ST HELENS 58-0 HULL FC

