The most disciplined and ill-disciplined Super League sides revealed in 2024 so far

EVERY rugby league fan loves a good statistic and us at League Express are no different.

When looking through the most ill-disciplined and disciplined sides in Super League, there are perhaps a few surprises.

Whilst lowly Hull FC’s penalty count of 57 might not shock people, the 53 accrued by reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors may well do.

Below Wigan in the table sit Salford Red Devils on 52 which, again, my be considered something of a surprise given the great start to the 2024 season Paul Rowley’s side have made.

Leeds Rhinos are one place below Salford with 46 penalties conceded whilst Huddersfield Giants aren’t far behind on 45.

St Helens are next in the table with 43 penalties conceded whilst third bottom Castleford Tigers are on 39 along with Catalans Dragons.

London Broncos’ discipline has also been commendable in 2024 despite their rooted position at the bottom of the Super League ladder, with the capital club conceding 37 penalties.

Next in line are the Warrington Wolves on 34 whilst Leigh Leopards and Hull KR have impressed greatly with just 29 and 27 penalties conceded respectively.

To put things into perspective, Rovers have conceded a gargantuan 30 penalties less than their bitter city rivals Hull FC.

