Frustrated Clark eager to return to action

Warrington Wolves hooker Daryl Clark is desperate to get back into action when Steve Price’s Wolves head to Huddersfield on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has had to play the waiting game after picking up a one-match ban for tripping during the 27-26 Super League win at Leeds on August 1.

It should have been served at home to Hull seven days later, but that game was called off due to Covid issues at the Black and Whites.

Clark, along with captain Jack Hughes, who was also hit with a one-match suspension after a late challenge on Luke Gale, sat out the 28-22 defeat at Wakefield.

The pair were due to return at home to Catalans on Thursday, only for that clash to be postponed just seven hours before kick-off.

RFL chiefs called off that contest, with the Dragons at the airport and ready to leave France for England, after four Covid cases were detected among their “essential staff”.

While seven is the normal threshold for a postponement, the RFL’s multiple cases group took the decision to minimise the risk of further spread.

“While it’s a one-game ban, it’s turned into the best part of a month,” said Clark.

“It’s great to be available again, and I’m desperate to get back out there after seeing the performance at Wakefield.

“We watched the review and, although it wasn’t great, it was maybe the kick that we needed, so hopefully we can put in a miles better performance.”

The 28-year-old, now in his seventh season at Warrington and ready to be reunited with his old coach Daryl Powell next season, added: “You never want to miss games.

“I thought I was playing pretty well and in decent form, so to break that up is disappointing.

“On the other hand, you get that rest and manage to save the shoulders for another week or so. I’m feeling pretty healthy now so I’ll be raring to go.”

