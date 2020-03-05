Full launch of NCL’s 2020 campaign beckons!

The Premier, First and Second Divisions of the National Conference League swing into action on Saturday, while the Third Division enters its third week.
Highlights of matches in the top flight include the meeting of reigning champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and promoted Featherstone Lions, while 2019 runners-up West Hull entertain Siddal.
Last year’s Minor Premiers Wath Brow Hornets, meanwhile, are at home to Hunslet Club Parkside, who swept all before them in 2018.
Fixtures
Saturday 7 March 2020
PREMIER DIVISION
Lock Lane v Pilkington Recs
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Lions
Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside
West Hull v Siddal
York Acorn v Underbank Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Hull Dockers v Milford
Ince Rose Bridge v Oulton Raiders
Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers
Myton Warriors v Skirlaugh
Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley
West Bowling v Wigan St Patricks
DIVISION TWO
Beverley v Woolston Rovers
Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields
Dewsbury Celtic v Barrow Island
Hunslet Warriors v Clock Face Miners
Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Judes
DIVISION THREE
Drighlington v Hensingham
Eastmoor Dragons v East Leeds
Gateshead Storm v Batley Boys
Heworth v Askam
Leigh East v Waterhead Warriors
Millom v Oldham St Annes
