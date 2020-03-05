Full launch of NCL’s 2020 campaign beckons!

The Premier, First and Second Divisions of the National Conference League swing into action on Saturday, while the Third Division enters its third week.

Highlights of matches in the top flight include the meeting of reigning champions Thatto Heath Crusaders and promoted Featherstone Lions, while 2019 runners-up West Hull entertain Siddal.

Last year’s Minor Premiers Wath Brow Hornets, meanwhile, are at home to Hunslet Club Parkside, who swept all before them in 2018.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 March 2020

PREMIER DIVISION

Lock Lane v Pilkington Recs

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Featherstone Lions

Wath Brow Hornets v Hunslet Club Parkside

West Hull v Siddal

York Acorn v Underbank Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Hull Dockers v Milford

Ince Rose Bridge v Oulton Raiders

Kells v Leigh Miners Rangers

Myton Warriors v Skirlaugh

Thornhill Trojans v Stanningley

West Bowling v Wigan St Patricks

DIVISION TWO

Beverley v Woolston Rovers

Bradford Dudley Hill v Crosfields

Dewsbury Celtic v Barrow Island

Hunslet Warriors v Clock Face Miners

Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Saddleworth Rangers v Wigan St Judes

DIVISION THREE

Drighlington v Hensingham

Eastmoor Dragons v East Leeds

Gateshead Storm v Batley Boys

Heworth v Askam

Leigh East v Waterhead Warriors

Millom v Oldham St Annes

