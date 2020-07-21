Full Rugby League World Cup schedule revealed – England dates and venues emerge

England’s Men’s team will play in Newcastle, Bolton and Sheffield in the Rugby League World Cup group stages.

The full schedule for next year’s tournament has been revealed, with England’s draw of much attention.

Shaun Wane’s side open the tournament against Samoa at St James’ Park on Octoeber 23rd before taking on France at the University of Bolton Stadium on October 30th.

Their final group match will be on Saturday, November 6th when they take on Greece at Bramall Lane.

61 fixtures will take place in over a month of action across three different tournaments.

Holders Australia will host Fiji on the tournament’s launch day at Hull’s KCOM Stadium.

Tickets will be on sale to priority members on September 21st before going to a public ballot on October 23rd, a year before the tournament starts.

Leeds’ Emerald Headingley Stadium will stage the Women’s opening fixture between England and Brazil on November 9, while the wheelchair tournament will commence on November 11th at London’s Copper Box Arena. The final takes place at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, on November 26th.

The men’s final takes place at Old Trafford on November 27th.

The full tournament schedule can be found here