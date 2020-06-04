Future stars on parade in BARLA’s Saturday show

Amateur Rugby League fans will again be able to enjoy top-quality action on Saturday (6 June, 2.30pm) when BARLA broadcasts its third game from yesteryear with coverage of the 2007 Under 16s Lancashire Cup Final.

Several of the players who featured in the classic, between Blackbrook Royals of St Helens, and Warrington outfit Latchford Albion, went on to enjoy glittering professional careers.

The direct link to the game is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zleRPoRbi4

Viewers can, as a further option, access the match through BARLA’s web site.